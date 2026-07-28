A lesser-known Pallava temple in Kancheepuram

Kancheepuram is well known as an ancient city which is full of temples. Many of these temples belong to the Pallava era as it was the capital of this dynasty. One among these Pallava temples is a Siva temple called Iravatanesvara, also known as Mrityunjayeshwara. This little sandstone shrine has been attributed to the time of Narasimhavarman II (Rajasimha) Pallava of the 8th century A.D.

The main sanctum of the east-facing Iravatanesvara temple enshrines Siva in Linga form. On the rear wall of the sanctum is a beautiful panel depicting Somaskanda (Siva and His consort Uma seated with their son Skanda in the middle). In front of the sanctum is an exquisite sculpture of Siva in the urdhva-tandava dance posture and another of Ravana lifting mount Kailasa. The pillars of the small mandapa ahead of the main shrine have sculptures of Vinayaka, Bhairava, Surya, and other deities.

There are a few sub-shrines in this temple for Ganesa, Subramanya with consorts Valli and Devayanai, and Chandikeshwara. The outer walls of the main shrine are studded with numerous bas-relief sculptures, which — although very weatherworn — reveal the talent of the artisans of the Pallava period. There are sculptures of Yoga-Dakshinamurthi, Vinayaka, Brahma, Siva in a dance pose, and eight-armed Durga. There is also a panel depicting Siva as Kala-samhara-murti or Kalari-murti, with a tiny figure of Markandeya hugging a Linga on the top left hand corner. The story of the sixteen-year-old Markandeya praying to Siva in order to protect him from Yama; and Siva, heeding the prayer of his devotee vanquishing Yama is well known. It is a local belief that the first birthday of a child, when celebrated here, will increase the lifespan.