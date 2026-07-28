Beyond June: Pride Palooza celebrates queer and disabled voices through art

While June is globally recognised as Pride Month, the conversations around it do not end with the month. Marking Disability Pride Month, July draws attention to the community that continues to navigate barriers of accessibility, visibility, and acceptance. Tying these conversations together was Pride Palooza 2026, organised by Queer Casting at Goethe-Institut on Saturday. The day began with an energetic parai and karagattam performance by DC Squad, followed by a dance performance by Chef Sujithra. The curtain-raiser performances laid the foundation of the festival — celebrating talent and creating a space for conversations on identity, representation, and rights.

Interacting with CE, Negha, founder of Queer Casting, said the seeds of Pride Palooza were sown through personal experiences. Despite becoming the first trans woman recipient of the Kerala State Award for acting, she found that recognition did little to change the industry’s attitude towards trans artists. “I thought my life would change and that it would open doors for both myself and my community. But the struggle remained exactly the same as it had been before,” she said. Negha stirred the discussion with directors, of not getting an opportunity in the industry, she heard a unanimous answer: trans persons lack the necessary skills. That instead motivated her and her partner, Rizwan Bharathi, to establish Queer Casting, an organisation that conducts acting, theatre, and writing workshops for trans and queer individuals. But a challenge emerged — finding a platform where these talent could be seen.

“People with disabilities — as well as trans and queer individuals — exist within every community. We decided to include them and host this event in July. Pride Palooza was launched specifically to showcase their talents. Our main goal was to ensure true inclusivity,” said Negha.

That spirit of inclusivity spread across each segment of the festival. Having introduced wheelchair accessibility in previous editions after feedback from attendees, this year’s festival also featured sign language interpretation.