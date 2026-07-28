Chennai Mayor files plaint against cyber attacks

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya has lodged a complaint with the city police alleging that unidentified persons have been harassing her and circulating defamatory content on social media.

As per the complaint submitted to the Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on Monday, individuals have been repeatedly contacting the mayor, causing her mental distress, while also allegedly posting content online aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

In the complaint, the mayor urged the police to identify persons behind the alleged harassment and take stringent action. Priya also included details of multiple social media accounts alleged to have circulated the defamatory posts.

The commissioner has directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry. Mayor Priya was not available for a comment.