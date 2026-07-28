Cigarette sparks LPG cylinder blast in Chennai, family escapes from hut

CHENNAI: A lit cigarette allegedly discarded by a lorry driver after smoking is suspected to have triggered an LPG cylinder explosion that destroyed a hut near Ambattur on Monday evening. A family of four escaped unhurt after rushing out moments before the blast.

According to the Pudhur police, Suriyamoorthy (25), a lorry driver, lived with his wife, Uma Maheswari (22), and their two children in a hut on Kamarajar Street at Annai Indira Nagar in Shanmugapuram near Avadi.

Police said Suriyamoorthy had allegedly consumed alcohol and was smoking inside the hut. He is suspected to have thrown away a lit cigarette without properly extinguishing it. The cigarette is believed to have ignited a piece of cloth kept near the LPG cylinder, setting off the fire.

Sensing the blaze and smelling leaking gas, Uma Maheswari immediately alerted her husband and children and rushed them out of the hut. Moments later, the LPG cylinder exploded with a loud blast, reducing the hut to rubble.

The impact of the explosion cracked the walls of neighbouring houses and shattered window panes. Residents rushed to the spot and managed to contain the flames before personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services arrived. The Pudhur police have registered a case. Further probe is on.