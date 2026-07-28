CM Vijay carries out inspection of TTRO plant in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inspected the operations at the 45-million-litre-per-day (MLD) Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Koyambedu, operated by the Metro Water.

The Metro Water currently manages wastewater through 438 sewage pumping stations and 22 sewage treatment plants across Chennai. As part of the city’s long-term water security strategy and its push towards a circular water economy, two TTRO plants with a capacity of 45 MLD each have been established at Koyambedu and Kodungaiyur, together recycling 90 MLD of treated wastewater every day, a government release said.

The release added that recycled water from the Koyambedu plant is supplied daily to industries, enabling potable water that was previously allocated for industrial use to be diverted to meet the drinking water needs of Chennai residents. Government Chief Whip R Sabarinathan, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department secretary Gagandeep Singh took part in the inspection.