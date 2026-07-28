College students attacked in gang rivalry inside Chennai metro subway

CHENNAI: Two first-year students of Pachaiyappa’s College were attacked by a group of men with knives inside the Chennai Metro subway connecting Central and Park stations on Monday morning. Police have detained seven people for questioning and suspect the attack is linked to a long-running rivalry between college students.

The two students had got off at Central and were walking through the subway towards Park station when the group intercepted and attacked them, Periamet police said.

The injured students were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. It is not yet clear whether the attackers are from the same college. Police are probing whether the assault is the linked to a rivalry between students of Pachaiyappa’s and another city college.

“The victims are in stable condition. However, they are not cooperating with the inquiry. We have detained a group of people, and the probe is under way,” a police officer told TNIE.

This is the third such clash between college students in two weeks. Three students were arrested after a clash at Guindy station on July 20, and a Presidency College student was attacked by another student on July 8.