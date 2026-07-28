Forensic officer falls off train while resisting phone theft bid

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old forensic officer with the Chennai City police suffered injuries after she fell off a moving suburban train, near Tambaram Sanatorium railway station on Sunday night, while trying to stop a man from snatching her phone. Police said the victim, Adolin Prabha, hails from Tenkasi district and is attached to the Forensic Division in Mylapore. She stays at a working women’s hostel near Lighthouse.

According to police, Prabha was speaking on her phone in the general compartment of an EMU headed to Chennai Beach on her way back from work when the accused grabbed it out of her hand just as the train departed Sanatorium station. She lost her footing trying to hold on to the phone and fell from the moving train, sustaining serious head and facial injuries.

Passengers who saw her fall halted the train and overpowered the accused, Ajay (27), before he could get off the train and handed him over to Railway Protection Force personnel. Police said Ajay was allegedly high on ganja at the time.Prabha was rushed to Tambaram Government Hospital by ambulance, given first aid, and then moved to a private hospital for further treatment. She received 10 sutures for the injuries on her face and head, but sources said she is currently out of danger.

Ajay stuck to his claim that the phone belonged to his wife and refused to cooperate during questioning. His wife later turned up at the Tambaram Railway Police Station and caused a scene, demanding his release. Police registered a case, recovered the phone, and remanded Ajay in judicial custody.