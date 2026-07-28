Heartbreak, healing, and the habit of reading

Reading list

The books that got Jag through grief include Arundhati Roy’s God of Small Things and Haruki Murakami’s Norwegian Wood. She admits, “I felt seen, heard, hurt. I even felt angry.” She also recommends Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar. Given the politics of JK Rowling, Azeefa admits that she has stopped getting attached to the Harry Potter books. But she cannot deny the fact that Albus Dumbledore is a fictional character she holds so close. She shares, “He is that all-consuming figure or the larger-than-life figure that you can just look up to and think.” She also connects with Jude from A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara and Achilles from Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. “I was reading Song of Achilles post my breakup. The book talks about what love looks like and the extent to which someone can love someone. It helps you make sense of what love is or what a relationship means to you,” she says. Devi’s emotional support character is Charlie from The Perks of Being A Wallflower. She says, “Surviving the grief that followed a traumatic event was more difficult than the event itself. Encountering Charlie was a blessing in the sense that it didn’t stop the incessant rains but placed a roof over my head.” She also adds that Katniss Everdeen from Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games was the elder sister to her teenage self, when she looked up to her as a hero in the battlefield of emotions. Devi also recommends Looking for Alaska and Turtles All The Way Down by John Green, Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, Normal People by Sally Rooney. Azeefa pens down: It’s All In Your Head, M by Manjiri Indurkar, Man called Ove by Fredrik Backman, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb and Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

The act of processing does not end with grieving. It is like peeling an orange. Reading strips the skin away, layer by layer, until nothing is left to hide behind. Some parts pinch, and the eyes water. But when you peel through the white pith, what is left are the tear-shaped, sweet segments. People turn out to find more nuances about themselves. Jag highlights and ruminates after she reads. It sometimes surfaces in her writings, too. She prefers to read while sipping coffee by the window or under fairy lights. When Azeefa reads something and it hits her hard, she pauses and thinks about it. She keeps rereading certain parts of the book. Her reading rituals include reading in the morning with a coffee or tea or any hot beverage. Devi usually picks out her favourite and relatable quotes and notes them down somewhere, either in a notebook or phone. She says, “I go back to them every now and then to remember the younger version of myself that had the courage to fight back, to make it possible for me today.” Devi doesn’t have a reading ritual, but she prefers a quiet environment, “so I could hear the characters and my own voice speak and cause a ruckus uninterrupted in my head.”

Vishnu doesn’t separate grief reading and general reading. “The only difference is that I might push myself a little further to read, and it feels like it’s both escapism and exploring the depths of emotion.” But for Jag, it is a search. “I try to find consolation and strength in words. I search for words that would understand me, that would make me understand my pain,” she says. Devi distinguishes reading and grief reading: “Grief reading connects you with characters in ways quite different from what general reading does. While the latter encourages and enables you to place yourself in someone else’s shoes, grief reading is when you and the character share the same flesh and bones.”