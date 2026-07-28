Keeping the familial touch: Andaleeb Wajid on her new work

The book also touches upon how different people process grief, how different generations go through it differently. Yet it is toned down…

Having been through a massive moment of grief myself in 2021, it became the lens through which I viewed a lot of things. So this book, featuring the death of a grandparent, not as drastic or traumatic as the death of a parent or a spouse (as in my last novel Until We Meet Again) and it gave me the chance to showcase it from the perspective of the three cousins, as opposed to how their mothers looked at it. I toned it down because I didn’t want this to be a sad book. I wanted it to be one of hope and new beginnings even in the face of grief. I hope that is evident as one reads the book.

The three young characters of the book go through three distinct issues that young adults go through — stalking and the fear of opening up to family, the constant need to be available online, and maturing way before time in their parents’ eyes. Are these the common issues you see among youth today?

Today’s youth have lived several lifetimes in just the span of a few years. From Covid, to lockdowns, to remote learning, to wars, to protests, they’re seeing it all, they’re living through it all, and they are still emerging from it, with a will to move on. It’s but natural that the book would try to portray at least a little bit of what they’re experiencing. As someone who is easily two generations away from the generations of these characters, I’m fascinated by how so much has changed, and yet, underneath it all, things are also the same.

An instance from the book that stayed with me is when Safina asks “Has anyone ever thought about our parents as people?” What message would you want readers to take from that?

As children, we often like to think of our parents as annoying, but well-meaning asexual beings who somehow managed to procreate and bring us into the world. When children reach a certain age, when they are no longer emotionally dependent on their parents, I feel this is when they look at them as more than just parents. A little of this also comes from one of my earlier YA (Young Adult) novels When She Went Away, in which a mother leaves her family and goes away with someone else. She has only ever been a mother to her children. It is in her absence that they learn of who she was apart from that.