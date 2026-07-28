Minister N Anand launches desilting works on Cooum River

CHENNAI: Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister N Anand on Monday launched desilting works on the Cooum River and directed officials to complete the exercise before the onset of northeast monsoon.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that the department would undertake large-scale desilting works with the support of organisations through CSR initiatives, besides involving volunteers.

Desilting operations are currently under way at multiple locations, including the Adyar river near Manapakkam, the Buckingham canal near Sholinganallur, and the Velachery and Narayanapuram lakes.

“These areas witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding in the past. Therefore, we have started the desilting works well in advance to improve flow of surplus water and minimise the impact of heavy rainfall,” the official said.