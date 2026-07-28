Chennai

Minister N Anand launches desilting works on Cooum River

Desilting operations are currently under way at multiple locations, including the Adyar river near Manapakkam,
Desilting operations are currently under way at Adyar River, Buckingham canal, Velachery and Narayanapuram lakes
Desilting operations are currently under way at Adyar River, Buckingham canal, Velachery and Narayanapuram lakes Photo| Martin Louis
Express News Service
Updated on
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CHENNAI: Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister N Anand on Monday launched desilting works on the Cooum River and directed officials to complete the exercise before the onset of northeast monsoon.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that the department would undertake large-scale desilting works with the support of organisations through CSR initiatives, besides involving volunteers.

Desilting operations are currently under way at multiple locations, including the Adyar river near Manapakkam, the Buckingham canal near Sholinganallur, and the Velachery and Narayanapuram lakes.

“These areas witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding in the past. Therefore, we have started the desilting works well in advance to improve flow of surplus water and minimise the impact of heavy rainfall,” the official said.

Cooum River
N Anand
desilting drive