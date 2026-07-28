Mix-up at govt Stanley medical college as wrong bodies handed over to families after autopsy

CHENNAI: The management of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital conducted a detailed probe and issued a memo to a doctor after the two bodies of teens were misidentified and handed over to wrong families following a postmortem. The incident came to light on Sunday evening after the family that was handed over the wrong body returned to the hospital to get back the body of their daughter.

According to the city police the mismatch was over the bodies of S Anushya (19) of Arambakkam in Tiruvallur district, and P Priyadharshini (18) of Manali.

Anushya was admitted to the hospital after she tried to end her life herself on Friday and died while on treatment on Saturday.

Priyadharshini also ended her life and her body was brought to the Stanley hospital on the same day. The bodies were kept at the mortuary.

Priyadarshini’s relatives identified the body, and a postmortem was performed. However, hospital staff handed over Anushya’s body to Priyadarshini’s family around 3.30 pm on Sunday.