Myst remastered: A review

For as long as I have known my partner, he has been telling me to try Myst. It’s a game he only half remembers from when he was a child. And it isn’t just him. Many gamers might have heard of Myst, which is widely regarded as one of the best puzzle games to exist, and a foundational one at that. But why am I now playing a game that was released in 1993? Well, as of May this year, VR and PS5 users can play the remastered version of Myst for the very first time. The question is, does it still hold up? Is it worth playing this remastered version, or does all of Myst’s value lie in the nostalgia?

Here’s the set up: you are a person dropped into Myst island. A place that is created entirely by the imagination of another man. Spread across the island are a myriad of confusing constructions. There’s a library, but most of the books are burnt. There’s a watchtower, a clock tower in the middle of the water, a half sunken ship, a tiny rocket, and even an astronomical observatory. All of these seem only partially functional. The game gives you very little information on what these structures mean, let alone what they are meant to unlock. One thing you may realise across the game is also the idea of “linking books” — which transports you somewhere completely different, out of this original island, to different islands rendered from alternate versions of reality. There’s information to get from each of these islands and you need to play to find out.

There’s probably enough and more video essays that say this better, but Myst’s greatest success is in having a puzzle game that is almost completely driven by a very convoluted nest of environmental clues. And each one of them gives away very little. Which means that you must slowly form these connections and recreate the webbed lines of this nest in your head, till eventually, it all makes sense.