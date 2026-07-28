No relief underground: Restrooms at CMRL stations flush with filth

CHENNAI: Ten months after Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced a renovation plan for washrooms in five high-footfall stations, only one has actually been redone. TNIE’s visits to all stations across the network found that the washrooms in underground stations, that CMRL left out of the plan, are urgently in need of intervention.

In September last year, CMRL announced that washrooms at Chennai Central, High Court, Airport, Meenambakkam on the 32.6-km Blue Line, and Thirumangalam on the 22-km Green Line would be renovated. Of these Central, High Court and Thirumangalam are underground stations. So far, only the B5 entrance washroom at Chennai Central has been refurbished. Renovation is under way at Airport and Thirumangalam stations, while work is yet to begin at the remaining locations.

Of the 26 Blue Line stations, 13 are elevated; of 17 on the Green Line, eight are elevated in which washrooms, TNIE found, were clean despite each platform having two lavatories to maintain. In the 22 operational underground stations, however, there were grim signs of neglect.

The difference, staff say, is largely because underground station toilets are located outside the ticketed area, making them accessible to the general public, whereas elevated station washrooms are located beyond the ticket gates and are used almost exclusively by metro passengers.

At the LIC underground station, Ethiraj College student and a regular commuter said the washroom is squalid, with a broken flushing mechanism and damaged fixtures. “I use it only if I don’t have a choice.”