A guide: The therapeutic powers of reading

There are books that go back straight to the shelf after reading. And then there are books that keep feeding our thoughts even after we have flipped the final page. Some continue waiting — with dog-eared pages, highlighted notes (probably defining characteristics), underlined sentences. They might silently hope to be chosen again, after seasons of joy, grief, heartbreak.
In whatever phase we are in life, books doesn’t fail to keep down their magical wand. The very act of reading isn’t merely about knowing and remembering stories, but about how it moulds us. It understands our emotional frame of mind, and carves a way forward. “Reading creates space to reflect, imagine, question, and be with our thoughts. It allows our mind to engage more deeply with one idea at a time,” says Shivani Boopathy, counselling psychologist.
And somewhere in the process, healing begins. “Within the pages of a book, we find not only stories, but also perspective, connection, and sometimes even a path toward healing,” says consultant psychologist & psychotherapist at The Love Hope Company, Dr Lekha Murali. Concurring, Ann Hepzibah Niraja Paul Sudhagar, an educator, says, “I have always believed that books can heal in ways people sometimes cannot. There have been seasons in my life when I didn’t need advice; I simply needed the right words.”
This healing power of books has a name — bibliotherapy. It is a practice where books act as a gentle reminder that someone, somewhere, has survived what feels impossible today. “One of the most comforting things about reading is that it reminds us we are not alone. Sometimes we come across a sentence that perfectly captures something we have been feeling, but couldn’t explain ourselves. I believe healing often begins with feeling understood, and sometimes it’s easier to explore painful emotions through a character before exploring them within ourselves,” says Shivani.
During demanding phases of Ann’s academic journey, reading became more than a professional requirement. Alongside research, she intentionally included devotional writings and inspiring biographies to her ‘to be read’ list. “They (the books) reminded me that every meaningful journey comes with challenges and that perseverance always has a purpose. Those books strengthened my perspective and belief system,” she explains.
Stories that stay
Mental health professionals increasingly recognise this experience. Dr Lekha cites that a growing body of research suggests reading can strengthen emotional regulation, improve empathy, and sharpen cognitive functioning, while also reducing stress. But beyond the science lies something harder to gauge. “When we become immersed in a story, the brain does not simply decode words — it begins to simulate experiences. Regions involved in language, memory, imagination, and emotion become active, allowing us to mentally “live” the story,” she adds.
In the case of (Retd) Col Sada S Peter, Thomas Hardy’s classic 1891 novel Tess of the d’Urbervilles helped him develop a deeper understanding of domestic violence. “After reading the book, whenever I see any woman going through domestic violence, my mind instantly connects to that character,” he shares. Having read and internalised the novel’s portrayal of the dark side of domestic violence, Sada’s perspective on similar happenings in real life has changed.
Characters to companions
Literature become a mirror in which Sada recognised himself for the first time. He saw himself as an adventurer wandering the African wilderness in Wilbur Smith’s books, as the comic character Mandrake the magician one day, or sometimes Lothar, a comic book hero the other. Stories did not just entertain but expanded the boundaries of what his young mind believed possible. He hints that these chapters navigated him towards choosing military forces as a career. Jagadeeshan, a librarian at Music Academy, notes, “In fiction, you may come across so many characters. Reading them initiates an interest within the self.” Adding to the conversation, Dr Lekha points out, “Fiction allows us to enter the inner worlds of characters, which can strengthen empathy, help us feel and emotional understanding.” Ann, who has read To Kill a Mockingbird twice at different stages in her life, shares, “When I first read it as a student, I admired Atticus Finch simply because he stood for justice. Today, if you ask me, I appreciate not only Atticus but also Miss Maudie, Calpurnia, and the way children slowly learn compassion. The story hasn’t changed, but my perspective has. Life gives context to reading. The more experiences we have, the more layers we discover in a story.”
Non-fiction, on the other hand, often provides practical strategies for dealing with life’s challenges. Apart from comic characters that travelled with Sada through different stages of life, it was also the books like Freedom at Midnight that remain close to his heart. The first reading, as a schoolboy, felt almost like reading the Mahabharata, a story of good versus evil. “The second reading revealed the complex politics surrounding Partition. By the third and fourth readings came different questions altogether. Why did events unfold as they did? Who benefited? Could history have taken another path?” shares Sada. Jagadeeshan adds, “The habit of reading non-fiction can be developed as an information-seeking process.”
Pages that make us
That is perhaps why familiar books become places we return to when life feels uncertain. In unpredictable times, this certainty is deeply comforting. Dr Lekha explains, “When life feels overwhelming, returning to a familiar story can create a feeling of safety because we already know the characters, the journey, and the outcome. Much like reconnecting with an old friend, revisiting a familiar book can provide reassurance, stability, and emotional grounding.”
On paper, fiction and non-fiction offer different kinds of companionship, but together they can be powerful tools for personal growth and emotional resilience. Overall, as put by Vaishnavi Mohanraj, a coach, “Reading strengthens our attention, encourages reflection, and gives our mind space to think rather than simply absorb.”
Stories repeatedly introduce us to people we may never meet and lives we may never live. “Reading is one of the few activities where the mind can be both active and at ease,” adds Shivani.
Perhaps the most therapeutic quality of reading is that it gives us the space to search for answers on our own. Sometimes it is returning to a book we finished and realising that it has been waiting to introduce us to a newer version of ourselves.After all, “We do not just read books. Our lives read them with us,” says Ann.