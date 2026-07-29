Chennai fish vendors go on fast against relocation move

CHENNAI: Fish vendors along Loop Road near the Marina Lighthouse staged a one-day hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, urging the Greater Chennai Corporation and the state government to withdraw plans to relocate them to the two-year-old modern fish market. They reiterated that the move would severely affect their livelihood.

Speaking to TNIE, K Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said the stretch is used by vendors from more than nine fishing villages, not just Nochikuppam. “If only one village, Nochikuppam, is accommodated inside the market, customers will assume the fish sold outside is fresh and go there, affecting those vendors inside.