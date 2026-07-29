National Green tribunal battles decay within its walls

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the country’s premier environmental court entrusted with deciding some of South India’s most significant ecological disputes, is functioning from a building with collapsing roofs, termite-infested wooden structures, peeling wall paint and damaged toilets raising concerns over the safety of judges, lawyers, litigants and staff. TNIE visited the 245-year-old Kalas Mahal, where the tribunal has been functioning since 2017, and found alarming signs of structural deterioration.

Chunks of concrete have fallen from ceilings, wooden beams and door frames have been extensively damaged by termites, plaster is peeling across several walls, and both restrooms are in a dilapidated condition, with one western toilet having collapsed into pieces after concrete from roof fell on it.

The irony is difficult to miss. The very institution hearing cases on environmental governance and public safety is operating under conditions that lawyers describe as hazardous.

According to officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) itself had, a few years ago, identified parts of the heritage structure as unsafe and requiring urgent repairs. Wooden pillars in several locations were marked as termite affected, but comprehensive restoration has not been undertaken.

Inside Court Hall number 2, the raised platform used by the Bench has begun caving in because of termite damage beneath the wooden flooring. The conference room, meant for official meetings, has become unusable for video conferencing because of safety concerns, forcing officials to vacate the space.