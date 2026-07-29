Solo dance recital Govinda to be staged in Chennai's Kalakshetra

Not all journeys are external. We complete multiple internal and invisible mental journeys in a lifetime. And one of those, for many, is a spiritual quest, a longing to connect with the divine. That journey may begin for some when they face a downfall and it may carve the path for some others when curiosity sparks from within.

As for a young child, it often begins with the latter.

Curiosity transforming into a profound quest for a divine connection is the idea behind Govinda: A Tale of Faith, a dance production set to stage in Chennai. Choreographed and directed by Puja Unni, a Bharatanatyam artiste, educator, and founder of Spanda, Dubai, and performed by twelve-year-old Neetara Nair, the solo recital that was presented in Dubai earlier this year, is culminating its three-city India tour in Chennai on Sunday.