Tribute to chess champ

Grandmaster Srinath also pointed out that Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov played the Chennai GM tournament against the India players. “Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov would have a good experience playing and watching Gukesh and Arjun in the Chennai GM chess. Gukesh’s challenger Javokhir Sindarov is also part of the Uzbek team, so I feel the Olympiad will be exciting and our players relish challenges,” pointed out Srinath. “It’s been a bit of up and down (for Gukesh). There are not going to be teams with all 2750s and 2700s on all four boards, except one or two teams. As a coach, it will be my duty to see that they give their best on a given day,” he added.

Srinath expects the experienced trio of Gukesh, Arjun, and Pragg to lead by example. He says that Arjun’s strength is that he is a fast player and calculative. “He has excellent opening preparation.” He remarks that Gukesh’s strength is his brilliant confidence. “We’ll see Gukesh back to his best in no time.” He continues, “Pragg is slightly different. He is more solid than the others. They all have risk-taking ability and they are all fearless to a certain extent,” opined Srinath.