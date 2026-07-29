'We are not alone': How reading helps us heal

Characters to companions

Literature become a mirror in which Sada recognised himself for the first time. He saw himself as an adventurer wandering the African wilderness in Wilbur Smith’s books, as the comic character Mandrake the magician one day, or sometimes Lothar, a comic book hero the other. Stories did not just entertain but expanded the boundaries of what his young mind believed possible. He hints that these chapters navigated him towards choosing military forces as a career. Jagadeeshan, a librarian at Music Academy, notes, “In fiction, you may come across so many characters. Reading them initiates an interest within the self.” Adding to the conversation, Dr Lekha points out, “Fiction allows us to enter the inner worlds of characters, which can strengthen empathy, help us feel and emotional understanding.” Ann, who has read To Kill a Mockingbird twice at different stages in her life, shares, “When I first read it as a student, I admired Atticus Finch simply because he stood for justice. Today, if you ask me, I appreciate not only Atticus but also Miss Maudie, Calpurnia, and the way children slowly learn compassion. The story hasn’t changed, but my perspective has. Life gives context to reading. The more experiences we have, the more layers we discover in a story.”

Non-fiction, on the other hand, often provides practical strategies for dealing with life’s challenges. Apart from comic characters that travelled with Sada through different stages of life, it was also the books like Freedom at Midnight that remain close to his heart. The first reading, as a schoolboy, felt almost like reading the Mahabharata, a story of good versus evil. “The second reading revealed the complex politics surrounding Partition. By the third and fourth readings came different questions altogether. Why did events unfold as they did? Who benefited? Could history have taken another path?” shares Sada. Jagadeeshan adds, “The habit of reading non-fiction can be developed as an information-seeking process.”