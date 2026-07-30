27 Chennai corporation school students clear NEET

CHENNAI: Out of the 122 Chennai Corporation school students who appeared for the NEET examination this year, 27 students, including 12 boys and 15 girls, have qualified. This comes after the civic body introduced a NEET coaching programme through a private coaching institution during the 2025-26 academic year.

Nearly 260 Class 12 students from corporation schools attended coaching classes at three centres across North, Central and South Chennai from April. Classes were held daily from 9 am to 4.30 pm. The city corporation paid Rs 65,000 per student (excluding GST) to Allen Career Institute to provide the coaching.

Speaking at the GCC council meeting, D Viswanathan, chairman of the standing committee (Education), congratulated the students but also raised concerns over poor drinking water quality in the corporation’s extended areas, attributing it to operational issues at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

Meanwhile, G Shanthakumari, chairperson of the standing committee (public health), said there are currently vacancies for seven zonal health officers, seven zonal medical officers, eight gynaecologists, 29 anaesthesiologists and 108 medical officers in UPHCs and UCHCs across the city.

She further said there was a shortage of battery operated vehicles in Tondiarpet, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar zones. Sarbajayadas Narendran, chairperson of the taxation and finance committee, added that drivers should be given regular training due to frequent complaints of rash driving.