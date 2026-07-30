After the CJP protest, here is a look at the most creative rebellions in history

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for India. While the dust may have settled on the streets, the online battles continue to rage. Tempers still flare and keyboards suffer from repetitive stress injuries. In the age of social media, no protest truly ends. Of course, India is hardly a stranger to dissent. After all, that is how we ushered in an independent nation. It took every imaginable form of resistance — from civil disobedience to the Salt Satyagraha — to loosen the grip of colonial rule and eventually win our freedom.
Fast forward to the present, and the young generation possesses a weapon that no army in history could have anticipated. Armed with nothing more than a smartphone and an internet connection, Gen Z has reinvented protest. Their ammunition isn't gunpowder but memes, reels, hashtags, and humour that can rally thousands with a 30-second video and reduce a carefully crafted public relations statement to internet comedy before lunch.
But when history eventually turns its pages, what is it that survives? It is often the originality of the protest that lodges itself in our collective memory. Long after the slogans have faded and the political context has become a chapter in a textbook, the ingenuity continues to be remembered.
The world, as it turns out, has produced some wildly imaginative forms of protest. Few things challenge authority quite as effectively as creativity. About time that governments start worrying less about slogans and more about choreography. Back in 1968, when Brazil was under military dictatorship, artist Lygia Pape took an enormous white sheet onto the streets, punctured with holes for people to poke their heads through. A hundred people walked together beneath it, bound by a single piece of fabric. It was defiance cleverly disguised as culture. The police could hardly object without appearing to declare war on a bedsheet.
The Peruvians, meanwhile, decided that if politics was dirty, perhaps it simply needed a good wash. In 2000, as President Alberto Fujimori sought another term amid mounting allegations of corruption, a group of women gathered everyday in Lima's main square to wash the Peruvian flag. No fiery speeches. Just soap, water, and a national flag. Sometimes symbolism speaks louder than a thousand microphones.
Then came Chile, where students campaigning for affordable education realised that if policymakers wouldn't listen to reason, perhaps they would pay attention to zombies. Nearly 3,000 protesters arrived outside the presidential palace dressed as the living dead. As Michael Jackson's Thriller thundered through loudspeakers, they burst into perfectly synchronised dance. It is difficult to ignore three thousand zombies demanding better education!
In Los Angeles, an anonymous collective known as Vjaybombs has transformed city walls into temporary political canvases. Armed with high-powered projectors, they beam animated political images onto buildings under the cover of darkness before disappearing as quickly as they arrived. Just a fleeting image, a lingering thought and, one imagines, a great deal of frustration for the authorities.
Perhaps the real genius of inventive dissent is that it doesn't merely ask us to pay attention; it refuses to be forgotten. In a world overflowing with noise, originality remains the loudest voice. Facts may inform us but creativity always stays.