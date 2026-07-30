After the CJP protest, here is a look at the most creative rebellions in history

But when history eventually turns its pages, what is it that survives? It is often the originality of the protest that lodges itself in our collective memory. Long after the slogans have faded and the political context has become a chapter in a textbook, the ingenuity continues to be remembered.

The world, as it turns out, has produced some wildly imaginative forms of protest. Few things challenge authority quite as effectively as creativity. About time that governments start worrying less about slogans and more about choreography. Back in 1968, when Brazil was under military dictatorship, artist Lygia Pape took an enormous white sheet onto the streets, punctured with holes for people to poke their heads through. A hundred people walked together beneath it, bound by a single piece of fabric. It was defiance cleverly disguised as culture. The police could hardly object without appearing to declare war on a bedsheet.

The Peruvians, meanwhile, decided that if politics was dirty, perhaps it simply needed a good wash. In 2000, as President Alberto Fujimori sought another term amid mounting allegations of corruption, a group of women gathered everyday in Lima's main square to wash the Peruvian flag. No fiery speeches. Just soap, water, and a national flag. Sometimes symbolism speaks louder than a thousand microphones.