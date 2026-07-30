Chennai councillors demand release of ward development funds as projects stall before term ends

CHENNAI: Ward councillors on Wednesday demanded release of the `60 lakh ward development fund for 2026-27 saying the delay has stalled works with only seven months left before the council’s term ends.

“The ward development fund has not been discontinued. However, due to the present financial constraints, there is difficulty in releasing it immediately,” said GCC commissioner G S Sameeran, adding that the overall deficit had widened from Rs 375 crore in 2022-23 to around Rs 1,970 crore now, with contractor dues crossing Rs 2,000 crore, besides borrowings of Rs 400 crore plus Rs 1,746 crore in KfW funding.

DMK councillor Parithi Ilam Suruthi (ward 99), who first raised the issue, said, “Officials are telling us that there is no ward development fund this year. If the funds are not released, we may have to resort to a hunger strike.” Mayor R Priya said the fund, from the corporation’s capital account, was yet to be released, and that she would take it up with the GCC commissioner and MAWS secretary.

Works standing committee chairperson N Chitrarasu asked why even desilting works were getting limited allocations despite larger ward areas, noting no such delay occurred in four years under the DMK regime.

Several councillors, including Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar and CPI’s M Renuka, pressed for permitting limited tenders for emergencies; Sameeran said there was no ban on these. Councillors also flagged frequent tender cancellations and officials’ absence at meetings.

The discussion turned chaotic when Congress councillor M Samuel Thiraviyam remarked that the ward development fund had not been abolished and continued to exist. DMK councillors objected, clarifying that they had never claimed the fund had been cancelled. The exchange escalated with DMK councillor Malaiswamy attempting to attack Thiravium before being restrained by fellow councillors.