Chennai scraps waste collection agencies for dumping bulk garbage into roadside compactor bins

CHENNAI: The city corporation has stopped the operations of empanelled agencies engaged in collecting waste from bulk waste generators after finding that many of them were illegally dumping the collected waste into compactor bins on city roads instead of processing it scientifically as they were mandated. As a result, the waste ultimately ended up at landfills.

“Earlier, nearly 17 to 18 empanelled agencies were engaged to collect and process waste generated by bulk waste generators. However, after it was found that many of them were dumping the waste into compactor bins instead of processing it, their empanelment was cancelled,” a senior GCC official told TNIE.

The official added “Upon questioning, none of the empanelled agencies could show functional processing units. Only one agency came forward with a processing facility, and it is currently handling waste processing at the Chetpet Bio-CNG plant.”

At present, Ramky and Urbaser have been entrusted with the collection and scientific processing of dry waste, sanitary waste and special-care waste generated by bulk waste generators in the city.