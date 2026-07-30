Deficit jumps to Rs 1,970 crore, GCC relying on grants for big projects

CHENNAI: The city corporation is unlikely to initiate any big-ticket projects using its own capital resources during the current financial year due to mounting financial stress as its overall deficit after principal repayments stood at Rs 1,970 crore in 2025-26.

GCC sources told TNIE the financial strain is largely the result of aggressive capital expenditure over the last two years, particularly in the run-up to the elections.

Now, the civic body is increasingly relying on state and central government grants, including the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Transformation Mission and Urban Challenge Funding, to meet public demands.

Officials said GCC has maintained relatively stable revenue collections over the past few years. Still, its expenditure has grown at a much faster pace, widening the gap between income and spending. This gap is attributable to the expansion of civic infrastructure, increased operation and maintenance (O&M), and taking up a large number of projects with GCC’s own funds.

Financial data shows GCC recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 166 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 728 crore in 2023-24. However, after accounting for capital expenditure and principal repayments, the corporation posted overall deficits of Rs 375 crore and Rs 355 crore, respectively. The financial position deteriorated in successive years as the overall deficit jumped from Rs 529 crore in 2024-25 to Rs1,970 crore in 2025-26.

During 2025-26, capital receipts stood at Rs 2,251 crore, while capital expenditure surged to Rs 3,551 crore, creating a capital deficit of Rs 1,300 crore, compared to just Rs 120 crore last year. Since 2022-23, capital expenditure has increased by over 25%, from Rs 2,830 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 3,551 crore in 2025-26.