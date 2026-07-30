Three Madhya Pradesh women held for stealing jewellery and cash from shoppers in Chennai's T Nagar

CHENNAI: Three women from Madhya Pradesh were arrested on charges of stealing gold jewellery and cash from customers at a jewellery store and a textile showroom in T Nagar in two separate thefts on Saturday.

The accused, Lakshmibai (40), Meenakshi (35) and Khushboo (40), all from Koolkhedi village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, were arrested on Tuesday, and Rs 6.44 lakh was recovered from them.

According to the Mambalam police, one complaint was filed by Shalini Priya (29) of Taramani, who alleged that about four sovereigns of gold jewellery, including ornaments she had just purchased at a jewellery store on Usman Road, were stolen from her bag.

In the second case, Natarasa Krupanandan, a French national, reported that `75,000 in Indian currency and his French-based bank card were stolen from his bag while shopping at a textile showroom in T Nagar.

The police said CCTV footage helped identify the trio, who allegedly travelled to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, targeting customers at jewellery and retail stores in areas such as Chromepet, T Nagar and Pondy Bazaar. Police added that Lakshmibai has five criminal cases, including an attempt-to-murder, while Meenakshi and Khushboo have four cases each against them in Madhya Pradesh.