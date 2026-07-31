Telangana man held for cheating Chennai businessman of Rs 12 lakh

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old mule account holder was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 12.7 lakh by promising to secure an Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) tender worth Rs 4 crore.

The accused, Mogilikitta Mahesh, is a resident of Moinabad in Telangana. Mahesh was taken into custody from his village with assistance from Moinabad police and brought to Chennai. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

According to police, Jayanthi Babu (35) of Vanagaram lodged a complaint stating that an unidentified person contacted him on March 11, claiming that an tender worth Rs 4 crore would soon be floated by IOCL for installation of automatic doors.

He subsequently transferred Rs 12.70 lakh in multiple transactions as security deposit, police said. The fraud came to light after the suspect stopped responding.

The West Zone Cyber Crime Police traced the bank account used in the fraud to Mahesh. Police said he had allowed the fraudsters to use his account, transferred the cheated money to the main accused and received `2.75 lakh as commission.