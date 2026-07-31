Worker stranded on Velachery lake for six hours after desilting machine malfunctions

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old migrant worker was rescued from the middle of the Velachery Lake on Wednesday evening after spending nearly six hours stranded on a desilting machine. The incident occurred after the machine malfunctioned during a restoration project at the lake near Velachery 100-Feet Road.

The worker, Hardeep, who was operating the floating desilting machine, was unable to return after the machine broke down around Wednesday noon. He informed the contracting firm, but rescue efforts got delayed, following which the fire and rescue services were alerted, officials said.

Subsequently, a team from the Velachery Fire and Rescue Station secured the dysfunctional machine, rescuing the worker safely.