Amman to Kotravai: Tamil culture and our female kaval deivams

Lately, Tamil social media seems to have shifted from talking about Tamil Nadu politics to its second favourite subject — cinema. The latest meme trend is, “First in my bloodline to witness such a handsome kula deivam/kaval deivam,” following the release of Suriya-starrer Karuppu. The supernatural fantasy, directed by RJ Balaji, follows the story of 18-aam Padi Karuppasamy, who plays a lawyer and battles injustice affecting marginalised communities, evoking both faith and emotions.

The film has triggered conversations around Karuppasamy and Ayyanar, who have long been the most recognisable faces of Tamil Nadu’s guardian deity traditions. But what about their female counterparts?

Padmapriya Baskaran, heritage researcher, says, “For most people, the two concepts, kula deivam and kaval deivam, are deeply interconnected. Most kula deivams are kaval deivams.” Further explaining the interconnectedness, she adds that since both are expected to play a protective role, they are closely linked.