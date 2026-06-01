Broken pathways and open pits greet commuters on TH Road

CHENNAI: With schools set to reopen on June 4, commuters using Thiruvottiyur High Road in Tondiarpet have raised concerns over pedestrian safety, alleging that ongoing storm water drain (SWD) work has left behind damaged pathways, inadequate barricading and hazardous excavation pits along the congested stretch.

The SWD work, which have been under way for over a month, have affected nearly 500 metres of the road, a key arterial stretch lined with schools, markets, bus stops and commercial establishments. Residents said the prolonged construction has significantly reduced pedestrian space, forcing people to walk close to moving vehicles, particularly during peak hours.

A visit by TNIE found that temporary pedestrian pathways made of iron railings and wooden planks, installed across excavation pits to provide access between shops and the roadway, are damaged at several locations. In many places, wooden planks are broken or missing, while some stretches lack temporary pathways altogether.