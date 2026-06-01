Broken pathways and open pits greet commuters on TH Road

CHENNAI: With schools set to reopen on June 4, commuters using Thiruvottiyur High Road in Tondiarpet have raised concerns over pedestrian safety, alleging that ongoing storm water drain (SWD) work has left behind damaged pathways, inadequate barricading and hazardous excavation pits along the congested stretch.
The SWD work, which have been under way for over a month, have affected nearly 500 metres of the road, a key arterial stretch lined with schools, markets, bus stops and commercial establishments. Residents said the prolonged construction has significantly reduced pedestrian space, forcing people to walk close to moving vehicles, particularly during peak hours.
A visit by TNIE found that temporary pedestrian pathways made of iron railings and wooden planks, installed across excavation pits to provide access between shops and the roadway, are damaged at several locations. In many places, wooden planks are broken or missing, while some stretches lack temporary pathways altogether.
Barricades meant to warn motorists and pedestrians have either collapsed into the pits or are missing, making the excavated portions difficult to spot, especially at night. Several completed sections were also found to be awaiting restoration, with rubble, uneven surfaces and partially covered pits continuing to pose risks.
The situation is compounded by roadside vendors and vehicles parked along the stretch, further narrowing the available space for pedestrians. “We are worried about the safety of students who use this road every day. The pathways and barricades are unstable,” said Devaki, a staff member of Stella Mary’s school.
Despite multiple attempts, GCC officials were unavailble for a comment.