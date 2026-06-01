Fire engulfs Hyundai Mobis factory near Sriperumbudur; assets worth lakhs destroyed

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at the Hyundai Mobis factory in the SIPCOT industrial estate at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur on Sunday, destroying spare parts and machinery worth several lakhs of rupees. No casualties were reported

The factory manufactures components such as dashboards and speakers for Hyundai vehicles and employs more than 500 workers in shifts. The fire broke out in an area at the back end of the factory where scrap materials, generated during production, are stored, police sources said.

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly to the main production unit, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air. Workers on duty were evacuated from the premises and company officials alerted the Sriperumbudur police and the fire department.