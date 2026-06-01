Fire engulfs Hyundai Mobis factory near Sriperumbudur; assets worth lakhs destroyed

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at the Hyundai Mobis factory in the SIPCOT industrial estate at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur on Sunday, destroying spare parts and machinery worth several lakhs of rupees. No casualties were reported
The factory manufactures components such as dashboards and speakers for Hyundai vehicles and employs more than 500 workers in shifts. The fire broke out in an area at the back end of the factory where scrap materials, generated during production, are stored, police sources said.
Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly to the main production unit, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air. Workers on duty were evacuated from the premises and company officials alerted the Sriperumbudur police and the fire department.
Firefighters from Irungattukottai and Sriperumbudur rushed to the spot, but as the blaze intensified, additional fire tenders from nearby private industrial units were pressed into service. The fire and rescue services personnel brought the blaze under control after more than three hours of operation. However, a large quantity of spare parts kept in stock and several production machines were completely gutted.
The Sriperumbudur police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. Officials are examining whether the blaze was triggered by a short circuit, improper storage of combustible materials, or any other external factor.