KadhaiShorts: Drama in micro doses

With KadhaiShorts, creative producer Pradheesh Mugundhan advises aspiring filmmakers to prepare for the change in filmmaking grammar. “With the inception of KadhaiShorts and micro drama format, the first three seconds are your trailer, and the hookline is the hero. According to me, attention is the most valuable commodity. Having been in the creative field for over 20 years, every time a consumption model takes over another, every such development is called the final level. That is not true, storytelling only evolves.”

Veteran actor Rohini, who is making her directorial debut with Aval = Avan?, is proud to make a second debut with KadhaiShorts. “The intention behind storytelling is to pull audiences towards your story, no matter what format you decide to take. I pitched three stories, out of which one was picked, but there was scepticism about whether it would be palatable. But that’s the beauty of Gen Z. With the Gen Z audience, everything can be discussed. The challenge was the two-minute terseness, but the acting or writing has not changed. With this format, I feel happy as an actor that the focus has changed from setting the ambience to performance.”

KadhaiShorts is set to work on a pay-per-series pricing of Rs 20.