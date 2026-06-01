Sri Lankan Tamil teen killed in Koyambedu clash-linked hit-and-run; three arrested

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil girl was killed and her 17-year-old friend suffered serious injuries after a car rammed their motorcycle, following a clash involving the two groups at a bar in a hotel, near Koyambedu in Chennai late on Saturday.
Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police launched a search operation and detained four persons and have arrested three of them so far. The police have also seized the car allegedly used in the fatal hit-and-run crash. The bar, where the initial altercation, took place was sealed on Sunday, police said.
According to the CMBT police, the three arrested men were identified as Balaguru (21) of Arumbakkam, Joshua (19) of Choolaimedu and Kishore Kumar (19) of Nerkundram. The three are college students, the police said.
“As per the CCTV footage, the car involved in the incident had a DMK flag displayed on it. However, our investigation so far has found no direct link between the arrested persons and the party,” a senior police officer said.
The police have identified the deceased as Yancy, who was a resident of a Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp near Anichankuppam in Villupuram district. She had recently cleared her Class 12 examinations and was preparing to join college. She had come to Chennai on May 19 to meet friends.
According to the police, the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two groups inside the bar of a star hotel near Koyambedu around 11 pm on Saturday. The argument, reportedly over dancing, escalated into a physical altercation before bouncers intervened and escorted both groups out of the premises. The groups allegedly resumed their quarrel near a shop outside the hotel before being separated once again.
The police said Yancy and her friends later left the area on two motorcycles heading towards Thirumangalam. Members of the rival group allegedly followed them in a car. During the chase, persons accompanying Yancy allegedly hurled stones at the car, triggering a fresh confrontation.
“The occupants of the car then allegedly drove into the motorcycle on which Yancy and her friend were travelling, causing them to fall onto the road,” the police officer said.
Due to the impact, Yancy suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while the 17-year-old girl was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be critical, the police said, adding that there were more than two persons on the bike.
The police have registered a murder case and formed special teams to trace other suspects believed to be involved in the incident. Senior officers have also ordered an intensive probe and directed increased night patrols in the city following the incident.
Speaking to reporters, Yancy’s mother, Mary Stella, said her daughter had come to Chennai to meet friends. “Yancy last spoke to me around 7.50 pm on Saturday and told me that she and her friend were going out. She ended the call saying she would speak to me again in the morning,” Mary said.
A few hours later, however, Mary received a call from the police informing her that Yancy had died. “My daughter wanted to study fashion designing and go abroad. Now she is gone. I want justice for my daughter,” Mary said, breaking into tears.
Tragedy between two phone calls
Speaking to reporters, Yancy’s mother, Mary Stella, said her daughter had come to Chennai to meet friends. “Yancy last spoke to me around 7.50 pm on Saturday and told me that she and her friend were going out. She ended the call saying she would speak to me again in the morning,” Mary said. A few hours later, however, Mary received a call from the police informing her that Yancy had died