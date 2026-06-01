Sri Lankan Tamil teen killed in Koyambedu clash-linked hit-and-run; three arrested

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil girl was killed and her 17-year-old friend suffered serious injuries after a car rammed their motorcycle, following a clash involving the two groups at a bar in a hotel, near Koyambedu in Chennai late on Saturday.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police launched a search operation and detained four persons and have arrested three of them so far. The police have also seized the car allegedly used in the fatal hit-and-run crash. The bar, where the initial altercation, took place was sealed on Sunday, police said.

According to the CMBT police, the three arrested men were identified as Balaguru (21) of Arumbakkam, Joshua (19) of Choolaimedu and Kishore Kumar (19) of Nerkundram. The three are college students, the police said.

“As per the CCTV footage, the car involved in the incident had a DMK flag displayed on it. However, our investigation so far has found no direct link between the arrested persons and the party,” a senior police officer said.

The police have identified the deceased as Yancy, who was a resident of a Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp near Anichankuppam in Villupuram district. She had recently cleared her Class 12 examinations and was preparing to join college. She had come to Chennai on May 19 to meet friends.