Chennai teen mountaineer makes history

Nisha Sasikumar often envisioned conquering the summit of Mount Everest. Picturing herself carrying a backpack, dressed in layers, managing climbing gear in both arms, and balancing the weight of essentials and an oxygen cylinder on her shoulders became a ritual.

Holding on to those scenes as tightly as she held on to our national flag, her school flag, and a Harry Potter toy while climbing the mountain, Nisha found herself standing on the top of the peak on May 25. Achieving this at the age of 16 years and 80 days, she became the youngest woman in the world to summit Mount Everest, the 8,848.86-metre peak, via the South Col route from Nepal — the only route open for climbing currently. Nisha admits, “All the visualisation I did about reaching the summit has come true. I always visualised walking the Hillary Step and reaching the summit. When I physically did that, I realised the power of visualisation.”