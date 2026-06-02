Forza Horizon 6: A race through imageries

I have an untested theory that a majority of those who play the Forza games, do not play any other videogame. Lately, this feels more true than ever — because no one who has Forza installed on their devices of choice, can practically play any other videogame. Forza Horizon 6, which is set in Japan, released in May and the entire install file size was a whole 150 GB. I had to delete a lot of old crap from my PC before I could download the game. I also completed multiple IRL side quests (laundry, cooking, actual driving) by the time the download and install was complete. If you don’t have an Xbox game pass subscription, there’s also the added consideration of figuring out if you want to spend `5,500 on the game, or renew the otherwise pointless subscription. All in all, this entire process took a day.

I’m probably the worst candidate for playing this latest Forza horizon game. I have a graphics card that’s six years old and barely hanging in there. And if this game is nothing else, all it has is incredible car and environmental graphics. I don’t really know or care that much about cars. And, I am one of the few people who isn’t all that fascinated by Japan (I’ve played too many Japan-based games to notice at this point). Despite all of these significant hurdles that could stop the average gamer from even trying out the game, I’d probably suggest you just do it anyway. Because playing the game is just so incredibly relaxing. I don’t smoke, but I’m pretty sure that loading up Forza in the middle of a stressful day is what a cigarette feels like.