Hyundai flags production disruption after fire at Chennai plant

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India on Monday said a fire at the manufacturing facility of its supplier, Mobis India Ltd, in Irungattukottai near Chennai would temporarily disrupt production, though the company is exploring alternative sourcing arrangements to minimise the impact.

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, Hyundai said the fire broke out at Mobis India’s plant in Kancheepuram district on the afternoon of May 31. The facility supplies audio components and a few other automotive parts to the automaker and employs more than 500 workers in shifts.

The company said no fatality was reported in the incident and that teams from both Hyundai and Mobis were assessing the extent of the damage. “Alternative sourcing and supply continuity measures are being actively explored to minimise the operational impact,” Hyundai said.

The company, however, sought to reassure customers, stating it has sufficient vehicle inventory across its dealer network to meet current demand despite the temporary disruption.