Karadi Tales @ 30: A journey of bringing joy through stories

A big, brown, friendly bear rests by the tree trunk as a monkey in a paavadai eagerly listens to him. This is one of the glimpses that nudges listeners to just plunge into Karadi Tales’ visual universe. On their YouTube channel are stories and songs translating Karadi Tales’ audiobooks and Karadi Rhymes into vibrant visuals for audiences, young and old. The bear continues to be the narrator, and we, like the paavadai-clad monkey, listen in rapt attention.

For many children in the previous generations, stories were often those told by grandparents, made up by parents, and penned in some magical city that felt unfamiliar yet imaginable. When Karadi Tales entered the storytelling world on June 26, 1996, Indians saw a significant shift. From moral and mythological stories to narrations from our neighbourhoods, the three-decade old award-winning children’s publication house has been instrumental in setting the tone of tales that are rooted in India.