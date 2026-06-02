Madras HC orders probe into alleged irregularities at Chettinad Vidyashram

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Chennai police to probe into complaints of mismanagement and irregularities allegedly committed in Chettinad Vidyashram School run by the Kumara Raja Muthiah School of Traditional Arts and Crafts Society.

The order was passed by Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on a petition filed by V Palaniappan, one of the members of the trust. The judge directed the respondent authorities to take further action for resolving the matter expeditiously keeping in mind the interest of students of institutions run by the society.

Senior counsel J Ravindran, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Palaniappan had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police against Raja Karuppan Chetty @ Karuppiah (associated with the Chettinad family) and his cohorts seeking a probe into large-scale criminal conspiracy, suspicious death of Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah (educationist and philanthropist), forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust, fabrication of records, unlawful control of trusts and societies and accumulation of disproportionate assets.

Further, he said the court had granted an interim injunction restraining the respondents, including Raja Karuppan Chetty, from interfering with the functioning of the society and appointed an interim administrator for it.

However, the respondents are continuing to interfere and trying to control the affairs of the society in gross disregard of the court’s order, the petitioner said.

The government advocate (criminal) informed the court that the Revenue Divisional Officer is seized of the matter and appropriate action would be taken by conducting an inquiry into the complaints of Palaniappan.