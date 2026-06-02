Man, wife attack each other with knife in Chennai; woman succumbs

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband following a quarrel at the house they were accommodated in West Mambalam on Monday. The husband, who also suffered serious injuries, is undergoing treatment.

The deceased, Vijaya (50), and her husband Panneerselvam (55), natives of Thanjavur, had been staying at a house in West Mambalam owned by Anand Padmanabhan, who runs a domestic worker placement agency.

The police said Vijaya was employed through the agency at a house in Selaiyur in December last year. Within days of joining work, around 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery went missing from the house. The Selaiyur police recently traced the couple to Melmaruvathur and detained them. The police allegedly established Vijaya’s involvement in the theft. The Ashok Nagar police are investigating the death.