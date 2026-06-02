Slices of nature in Chennai

June is here and this month is defined by many beginnings, but most importantly the end of the scorching summer season. Others may be the commencement of the southwest monsoon, the first two weeks are reserved for hectic back-to-school schedules, the third Sunday marks Father’s Day, and globally, the month is also celebrated as Pride Month, honouring LGBTQIA+ history, rights, and culture.

Though these dates and celebrations strike a chord with many in one way or another, a day specifically kept aside for nature, fades away in plain sight — World Environment Day that is celebrated on June 5, to raise awareness about the ecological crisis and concentrate on collective action to protect our Mother Earth. This Environment Day, turn your regular weekend outing by stepping out of the concrete jungle into an eco-conscious experience by exploring destinations in and around the city that highlight the importance of the ecology.

Beaches of Chennai

Though the city is no stranger to its coasts, Chennaiites never get enough of it. Plan for an early sunrise drive where you can appreciate the atmosphere through sea breezes, open horizons, and changing coastal weather patterns and narrate the never-ending story that starts with “Na chinna vayasula beach ku vantha apo…” (When I came to the beach as a kid…) to the next generation about the change in environment that happened over the years. Experience the newly installed eco-friendly facilities at the Marina Beach, following its recent Blue Flag recognition, enjoy the waves at Thalankuppam Pier in Ennore, and maybe catch a surfing lesson at Kovalam Beach.