Slices of nature in Chennai

June is here and this month is defined by many beginnings, but most importantly the end of the scorching summer season. Others may be the commencement of the southwest monsoon, the first two weeks are reserved for hectic back-to-school schedules, the third Sunday marks Father’s Day, and globally, the month is also celebrated as Pride Month, honouring LGBTQIA+ history, rights, and culture.
Though these dates and celebrations strike a chord with many in one way or another, a day specifically kept aside for nature, fades away in plain sight — World Environment Day that is celebrated on June 5, to raise awareness about the ecological crisis and concentrate on collective action to protect our Mother Earth. This Environment Day, turn your regular weekend outing by stepping out of the concrete jungle into an eco-conscious experience by exploring destinations in and around the city that highlight the importance of the ecology.
Beaches of Chennai
Though the city is no stranger to its coasts, Chennaiites never get enough of it. Plan for an early sunrise drive where you can appreciate the atmosphere through sea breezes, open horizons, and changing coastal weather patterns and narrate the never-ending story that starts with “Na chinna vayasula beach ku vantha apo…” (When I came to the beach as a kid…) to the next generation about the change in environment that happened over the years. Experience the newly installed eco-friendly facilities at the Marina Beach, following its recent Blue Flag recognition, enjoy the waves at Thalankuppam Pier in Ennore, and maybe catch a surfing lesson at Kovalam Beach.
Kalaignar Centenary Park, Gopalapuram
Located just opposite the 15-year-old Semmozhi Poonga, Kalaignar Centenary Park joined the list of lush greenscapes of the city in 2024. But unlike other parks in Chennai, this place has more than just greenery. There are multiple activities offered including zipline, aviary, glasshouse, musical fountain show (in the evenings) and kids rides, making it worthwhile rather than just sitting and taking in nature. It also has the city’s first supertree — an eight-storey structure with a café on the seventh floor along with two viewing decks, a glass gallery and an open terrace, offering sweeping views of city lights and the sealine.
Entry fee applicable, extra for activities
Visiting hours: 10 am to 6 pm
Madhavaram Botanical Garden
The garden landscape is not new to the city, for the past couple of decades, various organisations have been retrieving and refurbishing multiple biospheric locations in the city. One such botanical garden that is making its rounds on social media because of its recreational activities is Madhavaram Botanical Garden. The garden spread across 20 acres of greenery, while serving as a natural habitat that attracts birds and provides scenic lake views, has got it all: walking pathways, children’s play area, fountains, and even an open-air theatre. There are also coracle rides and pedal boating on select days.
Entry fee applicable
Visiting hours: 10 am to 6 pm
Navalur Lake Eco park
Tucked away amidst the bustle of OMR, Navalur Eco Park Lake offers a refreshing glimpse into Chennai’s urban water ecosystem. The restored lake is home to a variety of birds, aquatic plants, and many native species; you will also be able to spot some if you are lucky. Early mornings and evenings are particularly pleasant, with gentle breezes and bird calls adding to the experience. The park has also got a knowledge centre, bird watching centre and various pathway educational plaques allowing visitors to observe how wetlands support biodiversity and learn about many species. For those looking to reconnect with nature without leaving the city, the lake serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting urban water bodies.
Entry fee applicable (Digital payments only)
Visiting hours: 5 am to 10 am; 4 pm to 8 pm
St Thomas Cave, Little Mount
If you are someone who is looking for a historical trail for the weekend, St Thomas Cave nestled amid the urban landscape of Little Mount is your go-to. This lithospherical structure is a naturally formed cave of about 14 feet wide, 15 to 16 feet long and 7 feet tall. Holding a historical and religious significance, the visitors can observe how natural landforms have evolved over time and influence human settlement and culture. You can also spot a small chapel built by the Portuguese preserved well above the cave. Make sure you learn the stories about the Apostle’s cave while you are there.
No entry fee
Visiting hours: 4.30 am to 9.30 pm