Sulphur fire at Chennai Port triggers smoke scare near Secretariat

CHENNAI: Panic gripped areas around the Secretariat on Tuesday after thick smoke spread across parts of the neighbourhood, raising concerns among government staff, commuters and residents.
Government sources told TNIE that sulphur deposits stored at Chennai Port had caught fire, leading to the release of dense smoke. Firefighting personnel brought the blaze under control within about 10 minutes.
Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Disaster Management Authority and other agencies rushed to the spot to assess the situation and prevent the smoke from spreading further.
The smoke drifted towards the Secretariat complex and nearby areas, causing alarm among employees and visitors. Several people complained of irritation in the eyes and throat, while others were seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs and masks.
Officials said the situation was quickly contained and there was no immediate threat to public safety. Air quality and environmental conditions in the area are being monitored.
However, residents of Manali and other industrial neighbourhoods said such incidents are not uncommon in North Chennai.
“This happens regularly here. Only because the smoke reached the Secretariat has it received so much attention,” said a local resident.
Residents have long raised concerns over the handling and storage of sulphur and other industrial materials in the region. During previous visits to the area, TNIE observed sulphur being stored in the open without adequate protection. Locals alleged that strong winds often carry fine yellow sulphur particles onto nearby roads and into residential areas.