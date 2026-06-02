Sulphur fire at Chennai Port triggers smoke scare near Secretariat

CHENNAI: Panic gripped areas around the Secretariat on Tuesday after thick smoke spread across parts of the neighbourhood, raising concerns among government staff, commuters and residents.

Government sources told TNIE that sulphur deposits stored at Chennai Port had caught fire, leading to the release of dense smoke. Firefighting personnel brought the blaze under control within about 10 minutes.

Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Disaster Management Authority and other agencies rushed to the spot to assess the situation and prevent the smoke from spreading further.

The smoke drifted towards the Secretariat complex and nearby areas, causing alarm among employees and visitors. Several people complained of irritation in the eyes and throat, while others were seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs and masks.