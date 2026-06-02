Workers’ IPL huddle turns deadly, Jharkhand man dies as ramp collapses in Chennai

CHENNAI: A night of celebration took a fatal turn when the ramp at the corridor of an abandoned make-shift accommodation of a private company collapsed, leaving one dead and 34 men injured around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

All the 35 migrant labourers of the firm had gathered at the structure to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GI).

The deceased has been identified as Manjhi, 31, a native of Jharkhand. He sustained critical injuries in the fall, and was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

He died due to his injuries in the early hours of Monday, the police said. A police officer said as RCB won the title, the group had erupted in celebration, destabilising the structure, leading to its collapse.

The police claimed the structure which gave way was abandoned by the company since it was deemed unfit for use. An alternative accommodation for the workers was constructed nearby.