25-year-old killed in cylinder explosion during SJ Suryah film shoot

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was killed and three others injured after a cylinder exploded during the shooting of the upcoming film Killer at Binny Mills in Perambur in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Otteri police, the deceased, identified as Madhan, succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast. Three others Dinakaran, Surya and Sakthivel were injured and admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment.

Police sources said the four men were engaged in preparations for a blast sequence in Killer, an upcoming film directed by and starring actor SJ Suryah.