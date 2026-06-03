25-year-old killed in cylinder explosion during SJ Suryah film shoot

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was killed and three others injured after a cylinder exploded during the shooting of the upcoming film Killer at Binny Mills in Perambur in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to Otteri police, the deceased, identified as Madhan, succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast. Three others Dinakaran, Surya and Sakthivel were injured and admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment.
Police sources said the four men were engaged in preparations for a blast sequence in Killer, an upcoming film directed by and starring actor SJ Suryah.
During the arrangements, Madhan was allegedly transferring gas into cylinders when one of them exploded unexpectedly.
The impact of the blast left all four with injuries. They were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where Madhan later died despite treatment. The other three had injuries in their head and hands are undergoing treatment, police said.
Otteri police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. Officials are also examining whether adequate safety measures were in place at the shooting location.