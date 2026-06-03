Ananya, a Hindi language play brings to stage the story of survival

At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, the events unfolding on a show day are familiar. The usual practice of curtains parting, dim lights filling the stage, props in different size and shape covering the space, and then there is a character under the spotlight, standing centre stage, enthralling the audience.

While the setting is the same, the story that is set to play out this weekend is distinct. It is a performance that highlights the resilience, determination, and the invincible spirit of a woman. Ananya, a Hindi stage production traces the journey of a young woman who refuses to let adversity define her.