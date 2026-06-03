Ananya, a Hindi language play brings to stage the story of survival

At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, the events unfolding on a show day are familiar. The usual practice of curtains parting, dim lights filling the stage, props in different size and shape covering the space, and then there is a character under the spotlight, standing centre stage, enthralling the audience.
While the setting is the same, the story that is set to play out this weekend is distinct. It is a performance that highlights the resilience, determination, and the invincible spirit of a woman. Ananya, a Hindi stage production traces the journey of a young woman who refuses to let adversity define her.
Presented by Stage and Spotlight, Ananya is adapted from an award-winning Marathi play of the same name that completed over 200 shows, the Hindi version has already drawn audiences in Mumbai, Indore, and Jaipur, earning acclaim storytelling style.
At the heart of the play is Ananya, a middle-class college topper whose future appears perfectly mapped out — a successful career ahead and a loving relationship turning into a marriage. But a tragic accident alters everything overnight.
Through moments of heartbreak, humour, vulnerability, and courage, the production explores not just her journey, but also the emotional evolution of those around her, particularly the men in her life — her father, brother, and partner.
For writer and director of the play, Pratap Phad, the roots of Ananya lie in a deeply personal memory from his younger days.“When I was young, I used to read a lot of books. I read a Marathi book called Aanandat Kase Jagave (How to live happily). In one of the examples, there was a girl who survived an accident. Reading that occurrence had a very big impact on me. From there, the story was born, and the character Ananya was born,” he shares.
What began as a 45-minute Marathi play for a theatre competition in 2009-10 soon grew into a two-hour long play. According to Pratap, the overwhelming audience response convinced him that Ananya’s story deserved a wider platform. “It’s not just about a girl. It’s a story about everyone. Ananya has a universal connection. It is the story of a human being who fights back after losing everything,” he explains.
Actor Shweta Gulati, who plays the titular role, describes Ananya as one of the most demanding characters she has performed. “Ananya was physically a very challenging character because of the endurance she had to show on stage. There was a lot of training to build my core strength and agility,” she says. “But more than physical, it’s an emotionally challenging role. I believe I do justice to Ananya after every performance.”
For her, presenting the protagonist as a woman adds another layer of significance to the narrative. “As women, we face many challenges in every walk of life. It felt apt to present Ananya as a female character who undergoes hardships and overcomes them. Hopefully, she inspires not just women, but everybody,” she says.
Despite dealing with pain and loss, the production balances the story’s emotional intensity with warmth and optimism. Somna, founder of Stage and Spotlight, says that audiences can expect an experience that is both uplifting and immersive. “On the whole, there’s comedy, laughter, and a lot of emotions. It’s very positive and uplifting,” she says.
She also believes Ananya serves as an ideal introduction for first-time theatre-goers. “This is the perfect play for beginners because it hooks you into the story and theatre itself. There’s a play of emotions throughout. This is theatre at its best,” she says.
Ultimately, Ananya’s success could be attributed to it being universally human. The fear of losing everything and the courage required to begin again. Long after the curtains fall, the play hopes to leave behind a lingering reminder: even in life’s darkest moments, hope can still find a way to rise.
The play, ‘Ananya’, is scheduled to be performed on June 7 at Sir Mutha Concert Hall at 5 pm. For tickets, visit www.district.in