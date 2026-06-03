Bedazzle the smile: Teeth accessories make a comeback among Millennials and Gen Z

The range of options is wide and constantly evolving. From single Swarovski crystals to elaborate, custom-made grills cast like jewellery, the possibilities are expansive. “Under gems, you can customise it to anything you want — the shape of the stone, the colour. And with grills, you have even more flexibility. It’s cast like jewellery, so you can design it in any shape or form,” Dr Misba explains. The price for these procedures varies from professional, design and material — silver, gold, Swarovski crystals or any other lead-free oral safe crystals — however, they are available starting from Rs 1,500.

The procedure itself remains relatively simple for most clients, adding to its appeal. For tooth gems, the tooth is first cleaned and prepped, followed by the application of bonding agents and a dental composite to fix the gem. The process can take anywhere between a few minutes and under an hour, depending on the design. Grills, however, require a more elaborate approach, involving scans or impressions, model-making, and casting, often taking several days. While gems can last anywhere between a couple of months and nearly a year, depending on maintenance, experts advise limiting continuous wear to around six months, with a short break before opting for another application. Repeating the procedure on the same tooth too frequently is discouraged to prevent enamel damage.