Police rule out ganja link in Washermenpet youth murder; AIADMK, BJP slam TVK

CHENNAI: The police, while ruling out claims that the murder of Vishnu (25) at New Washermenpet was linked to him speaking out against sale of ganja, stated that the killing stemmed from a series of clashes between two local groups that began during a cricket match in the last week of May.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said the first altercation broke out during a cricket match between the groups, which was followed by another clash a few days later, leading to the registration of a case. “A couple of days back, another clash broke out and the retaliation to it led to Vishnu’s death. This was not due to Vishnu questioning the sale of ganja,” the officer said.
The police clarification came amid political criticism over the murder. AIADMK general chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the TVK government of failing to maintain law and order and curb drug menace. In a post on X, he said it was disgraceful for the person holding the home portfolio to evade responsibility and urged the CM to take decisive action.
Citing the arrest of two TVK functionaries in a gang rape case near Thoothukudi, EPS also questioned Vijay’s ability to control his party cadre. Referring to Vijay’s earlier remarks that opposition parties should wait six months before criticising his government, EPS asked whether people should continue to suffer while the government completed a “six-month crash course” on governance.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the government, alleging that it had failed to curb ganja-related crimes and maintain law and order.
On May 27, the police said Vishnu was attacked near his residence by a group led by Naren alias Naresh Kumar, along with several associates. Armed with knives, hammers and iron rods, the assailants allegedly inflicted severe head injuries on him.
Alerted by residents, police rushed Vishnu to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where he remained in critical condition in ICU. Eight suspects were arrested and remanded. After Vishnu succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police altered the case from attempt to murder to murder.