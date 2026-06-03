Police rule out ganja link in Washermenpet youth murder; AIADMK, BJP slam TVK

CHENNAI: The police, while ruling out claims that the murder of Vishnu (25) at New Washermenpet was linked to him speaking out against sale of ganja, stated that the killing stemmed from a series of clashes between two local groups that began during a cricket match in the last week of May.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said the first altercation broke out during a cricket match between the groups, which was followed by another clash a few days later, leading to the registration of a case. “A couple of days back, another clash broke out and the retaliation to it led to Vishnu’s death. This was not due to Vishnu questioning the sale of ganja,” the officer said.

The police clarification came amid political criticism over the murder. AIADMK general chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the TVK government of failing to maintain law and order and curb drug menace. In a post on X, he said it was disgraceful for the person holding the home portfolio to evade responsibility and urged the CM to take decisive action.