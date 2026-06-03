Snack Attack: What's in your tiffin box?

Early morning alarms are set again, and you enter the kitchen before the sun even comes up.

The return of the school season also brings back the daily rush of packing lunchboxes before the school bus arrives. Between unfinished homework, missing erasers and sleepy-eyed children, preparing healthy snacks can often feel like an extra challenge during an already busy morning. The race against time is real, and many parents find themselves reaching for packaged snacks simply because they are quick and convenient.

But healthy snacks do not always have to be complicated or time-consuming. With a few simple ingredients and a little planning, they can be both nutritious and tempting. Crunchy cutlets, soft idlis, and colourful rolls — there are plenty of options that are easy to prepare on hectic mornings.

Here are a few recipes that travel well in tiffin boxes and stay fresh for hours, keeping little tummies full through the school day.