Chennai

Snack Attack: What's in your tiffin box?

CE rounds up healthy, lunchbox-friendly snack recipes that are quick to make and fun for children to eat
Snack Attack: What's in your tiffin box?
rawpixel.com / Monika
Supriya
Updated on
4 min read

Early morning alarms are set again, and you enter the kitchen before the sun even comes up.

The return of the school season also brings back the daily rush of packing lunchboxes before the school bus arrives. Between unfinished homework, missing erasers and sleepy-eyed children, preparing healthy snacks can often feel like an extra challenge during an already busy morning. The race against time is real, and many parents find themselves reaching for packaged snacks simply because they are quick and convenient.

But healthy snacks do not always have to be complicated or time-consuming. With a few simple ingredients and a little planning, they can be both nutritious and tempting. Crunchy cutlets, soft idlis, and colourful rolls — there are plenty of options that are easy to prepare on hectic mornings.

Here are a few recipes that travel well in tiffin boxes and stay fresh for hours, keeping little tummies full through the school day.

Vegetable Oats Cutlets

Ingredients

Rolled oats: 1 cup

Boiled potato: 1, large

Carrot (grated): ½ cup

Beans (finely chopped): ¼ cup

Onion (finely chopped): 1, small

Cumin powder: ½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Pepper: ½ tsp

Oil: 2 tbsp

Method

Dry roast oats for 2-3 minutes and allow them to cool slightly. Mash the potato in a bowl and add oats, carrot, beans, onion, cumin powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Shape into small cutlets. Heat the oil in a pan and shallow-fry until golden brown on both sides. Cool slightly before packing into lunchboxes. Serve with tomato ketchup or mint chutney.

Corn and Chickpea Chaat

Ingredients

Sweet corn (boiled): 1 cup

Boiled chickpeas: 1 cup

Cucumber (chopped): ½ cup

Tomato (chopped): ½ cup

Lime juice: 1 tsp

Chaat masala: ½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Method

Combine corn, chickpeas, cucumber, and tomato in a bowl. Add lime juice, chaat masala, and salt. Toss gently. Pack in small airtight containers. Add pomegranate seeds for extra colour and sweetness.

Paneer Roll-Up

Ingredients

Whole wheat rotis: 4

Paneer (crumbled): 1 cup

Carrot (grated): ¼ cup

Capsicum (finely chopped): ¼ cup

Salt: to taste

Pepper: ¼ tsp

Butter: 1 tsp

Method

Heat butter in a pan and sauté the carrot and capsicum for 2 minutes. Add paneer, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Spread the filling over rotis and roll tightly. Cut into small pinwheels or pack whole. These can be prepared the previous night and refrigerated.

Banana Pancake Bites

Ingredients

Bananas: 2, ripe

Eggs: 2

Whole wheat flour: ½ cup

Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp

Butter or ghee: 1 tsp

Method

Mash bananas in a bowl until smooth. Add eggs, flour, and cinnamon powder. Mix into a smooth batter. Heat a pan and grease lightly with butter or ghee. Pour small spoonfuls of batter and cook until bubbles appear. Flip and cook the other side. Allow to cool and pack as bite-sized pieces.

Moong Sprouts Dosa Rolls

Ingredients

Dosa batter: 2 cups

Moong sprouts: 1 cup

Carrot (grated): ¼ cup

Capsicum (finely chopped): ¼ cup

Onion (finely chopped): 1, small

Paneer (crumbled): ½ cup

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Pepper powder: ¼ tsp

Salt: to taste

Oil or ghee: as required

Coriander leaves (chopped): 2 tbsp

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan. Add onion and sauté until soft. Add moong sprouts, carrot, and capsicum. Cook for 3-4 minutes on low heat until slightly tender. Add turmeric powder, pepper, salt, and paneer. Cook for another minute. Add coriander leaves and switch off the flame. Heat a dosa pan and make lightly crisp dosas. Place a portion of the filling in the centre and roll tightly. Allow to cool slightly before packing. Serve with chutney or ketchup.

Yoghurt Fruit Parfait

Ingredients

Thick yoghurt: 1 cup

Honey: 1 tbsp

Banana (sliced): 1

Apple (chopped): 1

Granola: ½ cup

Method

Mix honey into yoghurt. Layer yoghurt, fruits, and granola in small jars or containers. Repeat layers until filled. Keep chilled until packed. Pack granola separately to keep it crunchy.

Egg Muffins

Ingredients

Eggs: 4

Milk: 2 tbsp

Spinach (chopped): ¼ cup

Onion (finely chopped): ¼ cup

Cheese (grated): ¼ cup

Salt and pepper: to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease muffin trays lightly. Beat eggs with milk, salt, and pepper. Add spinach, onion, and cheese. Pour mixture into muffin cups. Bake for 15-18 minutes until set and lightly golden. Cool before packing.

Ragi Peanut Balls

Ingredients

Ragi flour: 1 cup

Peanuts (roasted and crushed): ½ cup

Jaggery: ½ cup

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp

Method

Dry roast ragi flour on low heat for 5 minutes until aromatic. Heat jaggery with 2 tablespoon water until melted. Add roasted peanuts, cardamom powder, and ragi flour. Mix well. Add ghee and combine until the mixture holds shape. Roll into small balls while still warm. These can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

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