Snack Attack: What's in your tiffin box?

Early morning alarms are set again, and you enter the kitchen before the sun even comes up.
The return of the school season also brings back the daily rush of packing lunchboxes before the school bus arrives. Between unfinished homework, missing erasers and sleepy-eyed children, preparing healthy snacks can often feel like an extra challenge during an already busy morning. The race against time is real, and many parents find themselves reaching for packaged snacks simply because they are quick and convenient.
But healthy snacks do not always have to be complicated or time-consuming. With a few simple ingredients and a little planning, they can be both nutritious and tempting. Crunchy cutlets, soft idlis, and colourful rolls — there are plenty of options that are easy to prepare on hectic mornings.
Here are a few recipes that travel well in tiffin boxes and stay fresh for hours, keeping little tummies full through the school day.
Vegetable Oats Cutlets
Ingredients
Rolled oats: 1 cup
Boiled potato: 1, large
Carrot (grated): ½ cup
Beans (finely chopped): ¼ cup
Onion (finely chopped): 1, small
Cumin powder: ½ tsp
Salt: to taste
Pepper: ½ tsp
Oil: 2 tbsp
Method
Dry roast oats for 2-3 minutes and allow them to cool slightly. Mash the potato in a bowl and add oats, carrot, beans, onion, cumin powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Shape into small cutlets. Heat the oil in a pan and shallow-fry until golden brown on both sides. Cool slightly before packing into lunchboxes. Serve with tomato ketchup or mint chutney.
Corn and Chickpea Chaat
Ingredients
Sweet corn (boiled): 1 cup
Boiled chickpeas: 1 cup
Cucumber (chopped): ½ cup
Tomato (chopped): ½ cup
Lime juice: 1 tsp
Chaat masala: ½ tsp
Salt: to taste
Method
Combine corn, chickpeas, cucumber, and tomato in a bowl. Add lime juice, chaat masala, and salt. Toss gently. Pack in small airtight containers. Add pomegranate seeds for extra colour and sweetness.
Paneer Roll-Up
Ingredients
Whole wheat rotis: 4
Paneer (crumbled): 1 cup
Carrot (grated): ¼ cup
Capsicum (finely chopped): ¼ cup
Salt: to taste
Pepper: ¼ tsp
Butter: 1 tsp
Method
Heat butter in a pan and sauté the carrot and capsicum for 2 minutes. Add paneer, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Spread the filling over rotis and roll tightly. Cut into small pinwheels or pack whole. These can be prepared the previous night and refrigerated.
Banana Pancake Bites
Ingredients
Bananas: 2, ripe
Eggs: 2
Whole wheat flour: ½ cup
Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp
Butter or ghee: 1 tsp
Method
Mash bananas in a bowl until smooth. Add eggs, flour, and cinnamon powder. Mix into a smooth batter. Heat a pan and grease lightly with butter or ghee. Pour small spoonfuls of batter and cook until bubbles appear. Flip and cook the other side. Allow to cool and pack as bite-sized pieces.
Moong Sprouts Dosa Rolls
Ingredients
Dosa batter: 2 cups
Moong sprouts: 1 cup
Carrot (grated): ¼ cup
Capsicum (finely chopped): ¼ cup
Onion (finely chopped): 1, small
Paneer (crumbled): ½ cup
Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp
Pepper powder: ¼ tsp
Salt: to taste
Oil or ghee: as required
Coriander leaves (chopped): 2 tbsp
Method
Heat a little oil in a pan. Add onion and sauté until soft. Add moong sprouts, carrot, and capsicum. Cook for 3-4 minutes on low heat until slightly tender. Add turmeric powder, pepper, salt, and paneer. Cook for another minute. Add coriander leaves and switch off the flame. Heat a dosa pan and make lightly crisp dosas. Place a portion of the filling in the centre and roll tightly. Allow to cool slightly before packing. Serve with chutney or ketchup.
Yoghurt Fruit Parfait
Ingredients
Thick yoghurt: 1 cup
Honey: 1 tbsp
Banana (sliced): 1
Apple (chopped): 1
Granola: ½ cup
Method
Mix honey into yoghurt. Layer yoghurt, fruits, and granola in small jars or containers. Repeat layers until filled. Keep chilled until packed. Pack granola separately to keep it crunchy.
Egg Muffins
Ingredients
Eggs: 4
Milk: 2 tbsp
Spinach (chopped): ¼ cup
Onion (finely chopped): ¼ cup
Cheese (grated): ¼ cup
Salt and pepper: to taste
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease muffin trays lightly. Beat eggs with milk, salt, and pepper. Add spinach, onion, and cheese. Pour mixture into muffin cups. Bake for 15-18 minutes until set and lightly golden. Cool before packing.
Ragi Peanut Balls
Ingredients
Ragi flour: 1 cup
Peanuts (roasted and crushed): ½ cup
Jaggery: ½ cup
Ghee: 2 tbsp
Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp
Method
Dry roast ragi flour on low heat for 5 minutes until aromatic. Heat jaggery with 2 tablespoon water until melted. Add roasted peanuts, cardamom powder, and ragi flour. Mix well. Add ghee and combine until the mixture holds shape. Roll into small balls while still warm. These can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.