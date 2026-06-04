Bindi in fashion 2026: How maximalist aesthetics brought the bindi back to everyday wear

It sat in a small tin box on your grandmother’s dressing table. A wheel of colour, punching out dots on your forehead. There was a particular pleasure in a kumkum box. The round ones, some aluminium, some plastic, some steel, held rows of stamped designs like flowers, moons, the occasional snake. And you pressed the chosen shape into the pigment and then onto your forehead.

Priyadarshini N (she/they), an artist, remembers the box on her grandmother’s wall-mounted vanity, a small hanging cupboard in the corridor. “The colours were so cool to the feel each time they touched the space between my eyebrows,” she says. They began wearing bindis simply because they watched their mother and grandmother do it first. Rona Theresa, an actor describes putting two white dots at the ends of her eyebrows when she was just a kid. “I was inspired by the Kolkata weddings where the eyebrows are dotted with bindi. I used to press the colour wheel on so many times, just layering the dots,” she says.