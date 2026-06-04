City corporation approves SOP for homeless shelters in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday approved the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to institutionalise the operation and management of corporation-run shelters for homeless persons across the city.

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said the SOP is aimed at creating a standardised framework for shelter management. “We will also hold discussions with NGOs to take their suggestions. Since certain benchmarks are high, shelter coordinators will be given time to make improvements,” he said.

To ensure accountability, shelters will be evaluated periodically through a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) framework covering infrastructure, staffing, hygiene, food, healthcare, rehabilitation, grievance redressal and outreach. While GCC will oversee infrastructure, sanitation and health camps, NGOs will handle day-to-day operations, counselling, rehabilitation and documentation.

The SOP lays down non-negotiable principles ensuring dignity, respect and non-discrimination irrespective of caste, religion, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation. It mandates that all rescue interventions must be voluntary, and no person can be forcibly removed from the streets or admitted without informed consent.

Rescue teams are instructed to avoid coercion and refrain from taking photographs or videos during operations to protect privacy. GCC’s Kaval Karangal will coordinate rescue activities with the civic body.