Delivery person held for sexually harassing woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old delivery executive was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman at her residence in Aminjikarai after delivering an online food order.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 31. The delivery executive allegedly learnt the woman was alone at home and, after handing over the order, asked her for a glass of water.

When the woman went inside the house to fetch water, he allegedly followed and sexually harassed her, and fled the scene.

The woman later lodged a complaint with the Aminjikarai police. A case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police tracked down the suspect using his phone number. The accused was identified as Lokesh (22) of Ayanavaram. Police arrested him on Monday, he was then remanded in judicial custody.