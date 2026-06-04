Hamlet reimagined: Shakespeare's troubled prince replaced as a woman

While retaining the spirit of Shakespeare’s original, the production introduces significant departures. In this version, Hamlet is haunted not by the ghost of her father, but by that of her mother. “In the original, Hamlet’s father dies. Here, Hamlet’s mother dies. So the mother’s ghost instigates and asks Hamlet to take revenge. But in this case, a female who’s seen the world differently will tell Hamlet, ‘Don’t do that. Don’t destroy. Go study. Revenge is not going to solve the problem’,” says Vinayakumar. The play also places Hamlet in contemporary settings, including a psychiatric ward, where institutions attempt to diagnose and contain her.

For Vinayakumar, however, the adaptation is as much an internal conversation as it is a theatrical work. “In today’s social landscape, when gender discourses are getting beaten back, this is my humble attempt as a storyteller not to generalise arguments and wipe out a genuine discourse on gender parity,” he says. “This is my own dialogue, my own course correction, my own way. I fumble, I crawl on the question of gender. So each time I perform this play or create it, it is a discourse happening within my own mind. My language is patriarchal. Sometimes, my actions and gaze are patriarchal. These are things I need to cleanse.”